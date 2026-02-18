Salhov Returning to Chez Hanny with New 4tet

Shay Salhov playing his saxophone (from his home page)
This year March will come in like a lion with the return of saxophonist Shay Salhov to Jazz Chez Hanny. Once again, his drummer will be Jason Lewis, who is likely to be familiar to those attending Chez Hanny gigs regularly. Percussionist Dillon Vado will play vibraphone, and the remaining member of the quartet will be guitarist Scott Sorkin. All four members of the quartet have performed at Chez Hanny in the past.
Those familiar with Jazz Chez Hanny probably “know the drill” by now. Performances take place on a Sunday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m., and the next one will be on March 1. The venue is Frank Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, and the musicians play in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the performers. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
