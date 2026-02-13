Stella Chen Returning to SF for Chamber Music

Cellist Brannon Cho, violinist Stella Chan, and violist Matthew Lipman (from the Groupmuse Web page for their coming recital)
Next month violinist and Bay Area native Stella Chan will return to San Francisco for the third program in the 2026 season presented by Chamber Music San Francisco. Unless I am mistaken, she was last in town in July of 2024, which she came to Davies Symphony Hall to make her debut as concerto soloist with the San Francisco Symphony. She will return next month as part of a trio, whose other members are violist Matthew Lipman and cellist Brannon Cho. The three of them have been performing as a trio since 2023.
They have prepared a “two centuries” program, which will be presented in reverse chronological order. The composer for the first half of the program will be Ernst von Dohnányi. His Opus 10 is a string trio, which was given its first performance in Vienna in 1904. The composer entitled the piece “Serenade,” and it consists of five movements. The second half of the program will be devoted to one of the major chamber music undertakings of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. His K. 563 divertimento in E-flat major is a six-movement composition, whose fourth movement is a set of seven variations on a theme in B-flat major.
The venue for this performance will be the Presidio Theater, which is located in the Presidio at 99 Moraga Avenue. This will be a Groupmuse event with a Web page for purchasing tickets. Ticket prices are $20 with the discounted $15 for Supermusers. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. Ticket sales will close at noon on Thursday, March 5.
No comments:
Post a Comment