Chez Hanny to Host Jerome Sabbagh Trio

Jerome Sabbagh with his saxophone
The next Jazz Chez Hanny event will take place one week from this coming Sunday. Saxophonist Jerome Sabbagh will lead a trio, whose other two members are both familiar to Chez Hanny. Bassist Essiet Okon Essiet visited SFJAZZ in March of last year, providing rhythm for the Voice and Drums program curated by vocalist Fay Carol. Drummer Sylvia Cuenca will return to Chez Hanny, having last performed there in April of last year in a quintet led by trumpeter Ian Carey.
Regular readers probably know by now that these events begin at 4 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. This one will take place on February 15. The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation, taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
