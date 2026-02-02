The Bleeding Edge: 2/2/2026

Last week there were only three Bleeding Edge events. This week there will be a fourth event, but it was announced a month ago this day! That will be pianist Sarah Cahill’s No Ordinary Light program, which will be performed in the Barbro Osher Recital Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music with a Vimeo livestream, beginning at 7:30 p.m. exactly one week from today: Monday, February 9. The other three events will be at familiar venues, but the offerings will definitely be diverse. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, February 6, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Curator David Boyce will host a solo performance by Angelo Idrovo for the latest installment of Other Dimensions in Sound. His approach to that performance has been described as “some wavy spontaneous guitar pedal stuff and original songs.” The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there probably will be no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Violinist Alexi Kenney, curator of this week’s SoundBox event (from the San Francisco Symphony Web page for this event)
Friday, February 6, and Saturday, February 7, 8:30 p.m., SoundBox: Violinist Alexi Kenney will curate the first SoundBox program of the new year, entitled Dream Awake. The setting for this program is described as “a realm infused with nocturnal energy and psychedelic fantasy.” Kenney will perform with soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon.
SoundBox events take place in Davies Symphony Hall, but there is a special entrance on Franklin Street at the southwest corner of Hayes Street. Tickets may be purchased through the Web page for this event created on the San Francisco Symphony Web site. General admission will be $80. Attendees must be 21 years old or older, and there is a limit of four General Admission tickets per person.
Friday, February 6, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This week’s performance will present the Alon Nechustan Quintet, led by Nechustan at the piano. The other four players will be saxophonists Jesse Levi and Matt Renzi with rhythm provided by Sam Bevan on bass and drummer Isaac Schwartz. As usual, the venue is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street. Admission will be $25. Seats can be reserved by calling the bookshop at 415-586-3733. Payment will be in cash at the door, since there will be no advance sales.
