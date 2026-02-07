San Francisco Performances: March, 2026

Next month San Francisco Performances (SFP) will present two solo recitals. Each will be for a different instrument, taking place at a different venue. Each of the dates will be hyperlinked to a Web page for purchasing tickets. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, March 12, Herbst Theatre: French pianist Lise de la Salle gave her third solo recital for San Francisco Performances in April of 2023. The second half of her program was devoted entirely to Franz Liszt’s monumental B minor piano sonata. Next month she will return to Herbst for another performance of this music. This time she will follow up with two additional Liszt selections. The first of these will be “Cantique d'amour,” the tenth of the compositions in Liszt’s Harmonies poetiques et religieuses. She will then conclude the program with Liszt’s “Réminiscences de Don Juan,” a fantasy based on themes from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 527, Don Giovanni. The program will begin with the first and last of Frédéric Chopin’s “Ballade” compositions, Opus 23 in G minor and Opus 52 in F minor. The venue is located on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street.
David Russell with his guitar (from the SFP Web page for his recital)
Saturday, March 14, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The Robert and Ruth Dell Guitar Series will present its fourth concert, a solo recital by David Russell. As is usually the case, this event will be shared with the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. Much of the program will be devoted to music originally composed for piano by Isaac Albéniz, including selections from his Opera 92, 97, and 165 collections. These will be preceded by “Prelude and Andante,” Russell’s transcription of music by Johann Sebastian Bach (without any further details announced). The program will begin with Mauro Giuliani’s Opus 61, entitled “Grand Overture.” The remaining works on the program will be “Don Quijote,” by Welsh composer (and guitarist) Stephen Goss, and selections from Homage to Charles Chaplin by Spanish guitarist Gabriel Estarellas. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Doors to the lobby will open half an hour before the beginning of the performance.
