Andy Navela’s Latin “Party” Album

Pianist Andy Nevala on the cover of his latest album (courtesy of Jazz Promo Services)
This coming Friday ZOHO will release a new album of Latin jazz led by pianist Andy Nevala, who is currently based in Atlanta. His influences are both Afro-Cuban and Brazilian. The title of his album is El Rumbon (the party). There are ten tracks, over the course of which Latin sources rub shoulders with the likes of (in order of appearance) Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock with Bennie Maupin, Thelonious Monk, Sting, Dizzy Gillespie, and John Coltrane.
As might be expected, there is a diversity of percussion, performed by Frankie Quiñones, Emrah Kotan, and Ireland Faughn. Saxophonist Carlos Averhoff Jr. takes the front line to perform Monk’s “Bemsha Swing” (composed with Denzil Best). However, the tracks, for the most part, are dominated by Nevala’s keyboard work and Quiñones’ percussion work. Each of those tracks serves up its own share of invention, and none of the durations overstay the music’s welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment