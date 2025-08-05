The Bleeding Edge: 8/5/2025

This will be a moderately busy week on the Bleeding Edge with familiar start times and, for the most part, venues as follows:
Thursday, August 7, 6:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe: This seems to be the one new venue for a Bleeding Edge performance. However, the Mercury Cafe is in a relatively familiar area, located near the San Francisco Zen Center. Drummer David Mihaly, with occasional piano and vocal performances, will lead a quartet. He will be joined by saxophonist David Boyce, best known for curating Other Dimensions in Sound at Medicine for Nightmares. Boyce will be joined on the front line by Jeff Hobs, who plays both bowed string instruments and horns. Guitarist David James, who also commands his own set of effects technologies, will round out the quartet. The venue is located at 201 Octavia Boulevard.
Thursday, August 7, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, August 8, and, Saturday, August 9, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Supper Club: Drummer Michael Shekwoaga Ode will lead a quartet of rhythmic exploration “charting new sonic galaxies.” The group includes two keyboardists, each of whom doubles on another instrument: Al Strong on trumpet and Alan Thompson on saxophone. Rhythm is reinforced by Butler Knowles on bass. The club is located at 400 Eddy Street on the northwest corner of Leavenworth Street.
Thursday, August 7, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As usual, this will be a three-hour show consisting of four sets. Carl With People is described as the “sci-fi incarnation of San Francisco's legendary Carl Linkhart band.” The group is apparently named after the painter who is also a cabaret performer. Performers have not yet been finalized but are likely to include Rachal and Roxann Spikula, John Benson, Jason Wade, and “a whole host of infectious friends.” Boyce will apparently hurry over from the Mercury Cafe to join Jeff Vengeance on synthesizer for their duo performance as Mystic Commandos. Further electronic music will be provided by Mitchell Brown. The remaining set will be a duo of “sonic phantoms” called Matias x Shatter.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $5 and $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Nevertheless, for the sake of health, all are encouraged to rapid-test for COVID on the day of the show!
Francis Wong with his saxophone (from the previous Bleeding Edge for April 28)
Friday, August 8, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Boyce will return to his “home base” as a member of the Red Fast Triple Luck trio, whose other members are Francis Wong on tenor saxophone and “percussionist++” PC Munoz. Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, August 9, 6 p.m. and 7:25 p.m., Mr Tipple’s Jazz Club: The leader of the Chris Trinidad Collective doubles on bass guitar and synthesized bass. Kevin Amos is his drummer. The other three members, like Trinidad, have multiple talents. Vocalist Kira Hooks also adds to the percussion. Ryan Ancheta alternates between trumpet and flugelhorn. Finally, in a similar vein, pianist Bob Crawford doubles on melodica. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street. Both food and drink are served.
