Mr. Tipple’s: Remainder of August, 2024

In spite of my interest in jazz, particularly those performances in the spirit of “classical music by other means,” I have found it difficult to keep readers up to date on when those performances will take place. The last time I was able to inform readers about the schedule at the Joe Henderson Lab of the SFJAZZ Center was when I previewed a generous number of performances taking place this past March. However, as listener, I definitely feel more at home at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club; so I am glad to report that a generous number of performances will take place between this evening and the end of the month.
For those that do not yet know about this venue, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. Reservations for admission may be made through the OpenTable Web page for the venue. Both food and drink are available and may be purchased separately. Unfortunately, reservations are somewhat limited for tonight. The events taking place for the remainder of this month will showcase the club’s Hammond B3 Organ “before it strolls to its storied home.”
Wednesday, August 13, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.: Organist Adam Schulman will lead a trio joined by Jack Riordan on guitar and drummer Brian Fishler.
Thursday, August 14, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.: The Akira Tana Trio is led by Tana on drums with organist Atsuko Hashimoto and Yutaka Hashimoto on guitar.
Saturday, August 16, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Fishler will also be the drummer for organist Adam Klipple’s trio with Ryan Schaeffer on guitar.
Saturday, August 16, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Organist Sundra Manning will lead a quartet with saxophonist Howard Wiley and rhythm provided by Dante “Taz” on drums and bassist Tiny Lindsey.
Sunday, August 17, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.: The b3b4 Organ Jazz quartet is led from the organ by Kevin Gerzevitz. It will also have a saxophonist on the front line, Tom Greisser on tenor saxophone. Rhythm performers will be guitarist Scott Foster and Dan Foltz on drums.
Wednesday, August 20, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.: This will be another trio with organist Simon Rowe leading; Fishler will again be on drums, the saxophonist Jesse Levit will be on the front line.
Thursday, August 21, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.: Organist Steve Lucky will lead his Hammond Cheese combo with tenor saxophonist Kamrin Ortiz in the front line, guitarist Carmen Getit providing vocals, and drummer Greg Wyser-Pratte.
Friday, August 22, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: The Kevin Wong B3 Trio is led by Wong at the organ with rhythm from Ben Misterka on guitar and drummer Darian Gray.
Friday, August 22, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Organist Brian Ho and tenor saxophonist Jordan Van Hemert jointly lead a quartet with rhythm provided by Brian Pardo on guitar and drummer Isaac Schwartz.
Organist Lionel DeWitt Holoman Jr (from his Web page on the Mr. Tipple’s Web site)
Saturday, August 23, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Lionel DeWitt Holoman Jr will lead his trio from the organ, but the other two performers have not yet been announced.
Saturday, August 23, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Max Cowan will lead his b3 Quartet from his organ instrument. Pardo and Gray will return to provide rhythm. The front line will be taken by saxophonist Daniel Casares. This will be the final organ gig of the month.
Sunday, August 24, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.: The month will conclude with a program of the music of Duke Ellington performed by Nick Rossi’s Jazzopaters. Rossi leads with his guitar. The wind players will be tenor saxophonist Jacob Zimmerman, Patrick Wolff alternating between alto saxophone and clarinet (something I used to do), Kamrin Ortiz on baritone saxophone (another instrument I have played) and clarinet), trumpeter James Dunning, Victor Imbo on trombone, and rhythm provided by pianist Adam Shulman, Mikiya Matsuda on bass, and drummer Riley Baker.
