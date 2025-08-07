Omni to Present Guitar Video of Bach Sonata

Some readers may recall that, a little less than five months ago, this site an OMNI on-Location video prepared by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, which departed from the usual guitar repertoire. The program consisted of two arrangements for two guitars of piano music by Robert Schumann. The performers were Jesse Flowers and Tilman Hoppstock, who collaborated on preparing those arrangements. The performance itself was decidedly convincing, emphasizing the thematic content, rather than piano sonorities.
Guitarist Alisson Alípio with his instrument (photograph provided by the Omni Foundation)
Tomorrow will see the latest result of arranging for guitar a well-known composition from past music history. This time the composer being arranged is Johann Sebastian Bach; and the “object of arrangement” (so to speak) is his BWV 1005, the third solo violin sonata in C major. The guitarist will be Alisson Alípio, and his performance was filmed in Brazil in the city of Curitiba. Some readers may already know that guitarist Andrés Segovia had a great interest in Bach, performing arrangements of the latter’s solo compositions for both cello and violin. Those that have enjoyed Segovia’s performances (in concert or on recording) in the past are likely to be interested in how Alípio will “carry the torch” of performing Bach on guitar.
As usual, the performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The YouTube Web page for this program has already been created. However, the video itself will not be available for viewing until 11 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, August 8. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
