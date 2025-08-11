The Bleeding Edge: 8/11/2025

This week there is only one Bleeding Edge event that has been previously reported. That is the only Outsound Presents concert of this month. This will be the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series, which will present two duo performances: the Dreambounders duo of André Custodio and LX Rudis, working with percussion, synthesizers, and captured sound sources, and the duo of Brett Carson on piano and vocalist David Katz. There will be four other events this week, all at venues likely to be familiar to those that follow this site regularly.
Wayne Escoffery with his saxophone (from the BayImproviser Web page for this week’s performances)
Thursday, August 14, and Sunday, August 17, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Tenor saxophonist Wayne Escoffery will lead a quartet, whose other members are pianist David Kikoski, Ugonna Okegwo on bass, and drummer Clarence Penn. His previous engagements have included the saxophone chair with the Mingus Big Band. He is also Director of Jazz Ensembles at Yale University. The club is located at 400 Eddy Street on the northwest corner of Leavenworth Street.
Friday, August 15, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will a solo piano performance by Evelyn Davis. As always, that venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, August 16, 7 p.m., Gray Area Art and Technology: Tom Hall, a Tasmanian electronic audio-visual artist now based in Los Angeles will launch his latest album, Trip Computer, released at the end of last month and currently available through a Bandcamp Web page. Other performers will include r beny, Testu, Amma Ateria, and Sharkiface. The venue is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
Sunday, August 17, 1:30 p.m., Prelinger Library: This will be the next installment in the three-hour gigs presented by Thom Blum at this venue. The performance will again be by Resonant Margin, the trio of Blum performing with Katt Atchley and Dolls. Playing will continue through 4 p.m. The library is located on the second floor of 301 8th Street, and admission is by getting attention through a callbox with a “Library” button available.
