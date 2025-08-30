This Year’s Marina Albero Trio Chez Hanny Gig

Marina Albero at the keyboard (photograph by Daniel Sheehan, from a 2022 NPR preview article)
Where jazz combos are concerned, the Marina Albero Trio seems to be the harbinger of the new season. As was the case last year, the trio, led by pianist Albero, will return to Chez Hanny next month. Once again, Giulio Xavier Cetto will be her bass player, and drummer will be Michael Mitchell, following his summer gig in coaching the Giant Steps program at the Stanford Jazz Workshop.
For those that do not already know, the venue for these events is Frank Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $25, payable in cash, as a check to Jazz Chez Hanny, or a Zelle transfer to jazz@chezhanny.com. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 14. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show are always appreciated.
