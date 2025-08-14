SFS Announces Rescheduling of TwoSet Violin

TwoSet Violin duo, Brett Yang and Eddy Chen (photograph by AugustMan, from the SFS press release Web page for next month’s performance)
Some readers may recall that, not long after announcing the recital by TwoSet Violin scheduled for this past July, at the end of June San Francisco Symphony (SFS) released the word that the two planned performances would be postponed. Those holding tickets for those performances on Saturday, July 12, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 13, 2 p.m. will be happy to know that they will be able to use those tickets for performances on Monday, September 29, and Tuesday, September 30, at 7:30 p.m., respectively. TwoSet Violin is the duo of Eddy Chen and Brett Yang, both of whom are violinists. The program originally planned was entitled Sacrilegious Games, to be performed with SFS under the baton of Sunny Xia. However, SFS will not be included in next month’s program, suggesting that Chen and Yang will be the only performers. As of this writing, no program specifics have been announced.
Those currently holding tickets for either (or both) of these performances have several options:
- The tickets may be exchanged for any future performance in the 2025–26 season, and all exchange fees will be waived for the transaction.
- Those who wish, can donate the ticket(s) and claim a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- The ticket(s) can be exchanged for a cash refund.
Requests for all of these options must be received by Wednesday, July 1, 2026. All of these options can be handled by the Box Office, which is located at the Grove Street entrance to Davies Symphony Hall, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The Box Office can also be reached by calling 415-864-6000. Electronic mail sent to patronservices@sfsymphony.org is also an option.
No comments:
Post a Comment