SFS: 2025 All San Francisco Concert

Jaap van Zweden, conductor for this year’s All San Francisco Concert
This is the time of year when tickets for the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) All San Francisco Concert, provided at a subsidized price for Bay Area nonprofit, social services, and grassroots organizations, become available to the general public. This year’s program is likely to be familiar to many (if not most) readers. The overture-concerto-symphony program will begin with John Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine.” This will be followed by one of the best-known piano concertos in the “standard repertoire,” Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 23, his first piano concerto composed in the key of B-flat minor. The soloist will be pianist Parker Van Ostrand. The intermission will be followed by Ottorino Respighi’s tone poem in four movements, “Pines of Rome.” The conductor will be Jaap van Zweden.
The remaining tickets for the general public are limited to the 2nd Tier in Davies Symphony Hall. Very few seats are available, all at the price of $12. Tickets may be purchased online through a Web page, which shows which seats remain. They will also be sold at the Davies Symphony Hall Box Office at 201 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of Grove Street. Purchases may also be made by calling 415-864-6000. The performance will take place in Davies at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 11.
No comments:
Post a Comment