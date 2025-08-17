San Francisco Performances in October

Having accounted for the only San Francisco Performances (SFP) recital taking place next month, it is now time to account for (as I put it yesterday) the “far busier” month of October. There will be six recitals over the course of the month, the last of which was not accounted for in any of the subscription series discussed over the course of the last few months. Specifics for these events are as follows:
Friday, October 10, 7 p.m., Herbst Theatre: The month will begin with SFP’s 46th Season Gala. The performance will be preceded by a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and a post-concert dinner. The concert itself will be a two-piano performance by Gabriel Kahane and his father Jeffrey Kahane. They will play Gabriel’s two-piano arrangement of “Heirloom,” which he composed for his father. Ticket prices will be $75 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $65 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $55 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. For those that do not yet know, Herbst Theatre is located in the heart of the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street.
Saturday, October 11, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: Some readers may recall that the Attacca Quartet will have its own series. The members of the group are violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni, Nathan Schram on viola, and cellist Andrew Yee. They have prepared their own arrangement of David Lang’s “daisy,” which will be the central work on the program. It will be preceded by Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken III:48 quartet in F major, the fifth of the six quartets in his Opus 50 “Prussian” collection, given the title “The Dream.” The program will conclude with Béla Bartók’s fourth string quartet. Ticket prices will be $65, $55, and $45.
Friday, October 17, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: Pianist Conrad Tao has prepared a program based on his fascination with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s relationship to popular music. As a result, the Rachmaninoff selections will “rub shoulders” with two of his best-known contemporaries, Irving Berlin and Harold Arlen. Tao has added Billy Strayhorn (best known for his collaboration with Duke Ellington) and the more recent Stephen Sondheim for good measure. Tao will also apparently find a place for Robert Schumann in his program. Ticket prices will be $85, $75, and $65.
Saturday, October 18, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Guitarist Su Meng is best known for her partnership with Wang Yameng in the Beijing Guitar Duo. This fall may be the first time she has given a solo performance in San Francisco. She will give the world premiere performance of “Where the Echo Sings” by Viet Cuong. She will conclude the program with “Aquarelle” by Sérgio Assad, who is currently on the faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Francisco Tárrega will be represented by two offerings, “Variaciones sobre El Carnaval de Venecia de Paganini” and the more familiar “Capricho árabe.” These will be preceded by Agustín Barrios’ “La Catedral,” inspired by Johann Sebastian Bach. This will be a “response” to the “call” of the opening selection, the arrangement by guitarist Frank Koonce of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1009, the third of his three solo cello suites. Most readers probably know by now that the church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street.
Friday, October 24, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: Almost exactly two months ago, this site reported on the release of baritone Benjamin Appl’s latest album, whose full title is For Dieter: Hommage à Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau. As on that album, he will be accompanied by pianist James Baillieu. Also, as on the album, there will be performances of works by his father, Albert and his brother Klaus. All the other composers on the program can also be found on the album: Franz, Schubert, Clara Schumann, Johannes Brahms, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Ticket prices will be $75, $65, and $55.
John Oswald’s self-portrait photograph, taken on 2017 in Toronto (from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)
Friday, October 31, 8 p.m., Herbst Theatre: A special Halloween night performance was announced late last week; but, as of this writing, a Web page for purchasing tickets has not yet been created. Pianist Timo Andres will join the Kronos Quartet of violinists David Harrington and Gabriela Díaz, Ayane Kozasa on viola, and cellist Paul Wiancko. The program will included selected arrangements of Bernard Herrmann’s score for the Alfred Hitchcock movie Psycho and George Crumb’s “electric string quartet,” “Black Angels,” inspired by the Vietnam War and given the subtitle “Thirteen Images from the Dark Land.” The program will begin with Philip Glass’ soundtrack for the Tod Browning film Dracula, originally composed for Kronos. The program will also include the world premiere performance of a new work by Gabriel Kahane inspired by the playfully ghoulish illustrations of Edward Gorey. Other contributing composers will be Krzysztof Penderecki, Lizé Santana, and Plunderphonics maestro John Oswald.
