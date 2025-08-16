My 2025 Encounter with Palestrina

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (artist and date unknown, from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
Those following this site for some time probably know by now that this is the time of year when I make my annual visit to the Church of the Advent of Christ the King for the Procession and High Mass service. This does not infringe on my atheism, because the Director of Music at the church, Paul Ellison, regularly arranges for a Mass setting by Giovanni Pierluigi di Palestrina performed by his Schola Adventus vocalists. Last night those vocalists were David Alban, Jennifer Ashworth, Kevin Baum, Tonia D’Amelio, James Monios, and Rowan Taymuree. Last night the musical setting for the Mass text was Palestrina’s Missa Assumpta est Maria with “Gloria in excelsis,” “Sanctus,” and “Agnus Dei” movements. The service also included the singing of Palestrina’s “Assumpta est Maria” anthem. This year there seemed to be less music than usual, although the organ prelude of Franz Liszt’s “Ave Maria” offered an aspect of that composer that I seldom encounter. Since August tends to be a relatively quiet month where performances of music are concerned, this annual visit continues to be an enjoyable one.
No comments:
Post a Comment