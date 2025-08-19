The Bleeding Edge: 8/19/2025

This week’s Bleeding Edge events get under way tonight. This week will be about as busy as last week. Once again, there is only one performance that has already been reported, which will be the last performance this month at the Center for New Music, the “gathering of five improvisers.” This week there will be three other events, all at venues likely to be familiar to those that follow this site regularly.
Tuesday, August 19, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room is likely to be a bit more adventurous than usual. That is because, in the opening set by Ghost Dub, Darren Johnston will be playing a “peace cannon.” He will be joined by Bruce Ackley on a diversity of wind instruments, cellist Ben Davis, and percussionist David Michalak playing “skatch ’n steel.” This quartet will be followed by saxophonist Raffi Garabedian taking a solo set. The title of the final set is “Running the Voodoo Down.” This was inspired by the track “Miles Runs the Voodoo Down” from Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew album. The front line will be shared by Charlie Passarell on trumpet and saxophonist John Mahoney. There will be two guitarists: Karl Evangelista and David Thomas. The drummer will be Leo Tallman, joined by Robert Kuhlmann on bass.
Pianist Benito Gonzalez (from the BayImproviser Web page for this week’s performances)
Thursday, August 21, and Sunday, August 24, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, August 22, and Saturday, August 23, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Pianist Benito Gonzalez will lead a quartet, whose other members are trumpeter John Evans, Giulio Xavier Cetto on bass, and drummer Michael Ode. Gonzalez won first prize at the Great American Jazz Piano Competition and has received two Grammy nominations. The club is located at 400 Eddy Street on the northwest corner of Leavenworth Street.
Friday, August 22, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound curator David Boyce will present a two-set program. The first set will be a solo performance by vocalist Dahveed Behroozi. In the second set Ark Of Bones artist Joshua Asante will be joined by Chris Evans on cello with Evelyn Ficarra managing sound design. As always, that venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
