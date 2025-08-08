Old First Concerts: September, 2025

Once again the Old First Concerts (O1C) series at Old First Presbyterian Church (1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue) will begin on Labor Day weekend. There will be three performances with a diversity of offerings. All of the performers are likely to be familiar to those that follow O1C events regularly. They will all take place on a Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., but the last of them will also give a performance at 8 p.m. on the preceding Saturday evening.
As usual, these offerings will continue to be “hybrid,” allowing both live streaming and seating in Old First at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue. General admission tickets continue to be sold for $30, with reduced rates for seniors, students, and children age twelve and under. Hyperlinks to the event pages, which include information about all ticket prices and hyperlinks for purchases, including live stream viewing, continue to be attached to the date and time of the performances in the following specifics:
The “annual” photograph of Mike Greensill at his keyboard, shown on the event page for next month’s iteration
Sunday, September 7, 4 p.m.: Those that have followed this site for some time have probably already guess that the season will begin with the return of jazz pianist Mike Greensill, who has made this event a Labor Day tradition. Most likely, Greensill will continue to interleave his own original compositions with a generous share of selections from the Great American Songbook. He is usually joined by friends, but those performers have not yet been announced.
Sunday, September 14, 4 p.m.: As was previously announced, this will be the first performance in the fourteenth annual Liederabend Series presented by LIEDER ALIVE!, a duo recital by pianists Peter Grünberg and John Parr.
Saturday, September 20, 8 p.m., and Sunday, September 21, 4 p.m.: Following up on their last appearance this past June, Sixth Station Trio will return with another program inspired by Japanese animated fantasy. The members of the ensemble are still pianist Katelyn Tan, Anju Goto on violin, and cellist Federico Strand Ramirez. Some readers may recall that last year they presented a program of their own arrangement of Joe Hisaichi's score for the Japanese animated fantasy film Spirited Away. For their next visit, they will give the same treatment to the music for Howl’s Moving Castle, also composed by Hisaishi.
