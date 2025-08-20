Steve McQuarry to Return to Cadillac for Solo Gig

Steve McQuarry at his grand piano keyboard (from the review of his Aire album by Sylvannia Garutch for The Jazz Word)
According to my archives, I have not written about Steve McQuarry since his organ trio performance at the Cadillac Hotel a little less than eight years ago. This Friday he will return for the next Concerts at the Cadillac performance. This will be a solo gig for which he will serve as not only keyboardist but also composer, arranger, and orchestrator. One might wonder about the latter for a solo gig; but his resources will include a grand piano, a prepared piano, and the full forces of a modular synthesizer. According to the announcement for this concert, his objective will be “to sculpt a nuanced, ambient environment.” Those not familiar with him may benefit from this brief preview for his last visit:
McQuarry’s background as a keyboardist has taken him into some impressive groups led, respectively, by Dizzy Gillespie, Louie Bellson, Clare Fischer, and others. He has also played with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.
This performance will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 29. As always, the performance will be free, and everyone is welcome. The venue is the Cadillac Hotel, which has an official San Francisco Landmark. It is located in the Tenderloin at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street.
