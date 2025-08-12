Chez Hanny to Conclude Month with Third Gig

Readers may recall that this month the Jazz Chez Hanny concert series began on the first Sunday, August 3, with the trio led by pianist Julian Shore, performing with Martin Nevin on bass and drummer Allan Mednard, playing tracks from his Sub Rosa album. Then the beginning of this month saw the announcement of the second concert of a quartet led by saxophonist and composer Matt Steckler, joined by pianist Matt Clark, Fred Randolph on bass, and drummer Deszon X. Claiborne, which will take place this coming Sunday. This past Sunday Jazz Chez Hanny announced a third concert for the month.
Bassist Noah Garabedian (from the Web page for his current touring schedule)
It will take place one week after the second concert, and it will be another quartet gig. This one will be led by bassist Noah Garabedian, who is also a composer. It is worth noting, however, that two of the members of his quartet are also composers: saxophonist Dayna Stephens and pianist Carmen Staaf. The drummer for the quartet is Jimmy Macbride, who performs regularly at different venues in New York City.
The third concert will take place one week after the second, beginning, as usual, at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, August 24. Admission remains $25 payable through cash or check. There is also a Zelle option of transferring the $25 to jazz@chezhanny.com. Donations will also be accepted, which are tax-deductible. Those familiar with these “house concerts” probably “know the drill” by now. Nevertheless, here are the specifics, pretty much repeated from the past, for the benefit of newcomers:
These events usually consist of two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and, as a result, reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are placed through electronic mail to jazz@ChezHanny.com with a Subject line mentioning “jazz,” “Chez Hanny,” or “concert” to avoid being mistaken for spam. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Those attending should be vaccinated but are accepted on the honor system, and masks are optional. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
