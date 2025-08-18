E4TT Announces 2025/26 Season Plans

Keeping up with Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) last season turned out to be a “sometime thing.” I seem to have caught up with them only this past May, when they presented their Mujeres Ahora (women now) program in collaboration with the San Francisco International Arts Festival. Fortunately, an announcement of the eighteenth Home Season was released about a week ago. Soprano and Artistic Executive Director Nanette McGuinness, pianist Margaret Halbig, and composer and Senior Artistic Advisor David Garner, who is also a member of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) Faculty, are still the core members of the group. This season cellist Megan Chartier will replace Abigail Monroe, who has moved to New Orleans after her marriage earlier this year.
Each of the programs has its own Web page on the E4TT Web site. Each of these pages provides a summary of the works to be performed, along with “preview” excepts. Those pages also provide the specific information and hyperlinks for ticket purchases, and all of the performances will also be live-streamed. All the Web pages are hyperlinked to the date-and-time summary for each of the programs as follows:
Friday, November 7, 8 p.m., Old First Church, Lines, Circles + Spirals: McGuinness, Chartier, and Halbig will be joined by guest violinist Maya Victoria. The trio will perform compositions by Karim Al-Zand, Hannah Ishizaki, and Niloufar Nourbakhsh. There will also be a performance of Bohuslav Martinů’s first duo for violin and cello. Halbig will give a solo performance of Clarice Assad’s “Displaced Lines;” and Chartier will play “Fits+Starts,” composed by Anna Clyne for amplified cello and tape.
Friday, April 17, 7:30 p.m., Cha Chi Ming Hall, Bowes Center, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Women Crossing/Liminality: The program will present three world premieres all commissioned for women composers: Juhi Bansai, Vivian Fung, and Pamela Z. It will also include the winning composition for a student in the San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s Technology and Applied Composition Department. McGuiness, Chartier, and Halbig will perform Zhou Tian’s “A Crown for Sonia.” There will also be two solo performances: “say it in your heart, say it in your sleep” by Leilehua Lanzilotti for piano and “Liminality” by Sofia Jen Ouyang for cello.
What may be the cover design for the new album to be released (from the Web page describing the program)
Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music, El Tiempo Latine: The title of this program is also the title of the sixth CD to be released by E4TT. The performance will introduce a selection of the works that were recorded. All three core members will be joined by coloratura soprano Chelsea Hollow with Lylia Guion on violin.
