Douglas Riva Performs Enrique Granados

Cover of the album being discussed (from its Amazon.com Web page)
Not too long ago I succumbed to an invitation from Naxos to download a complementary album of pianist Douglas Riva playing the twelve Danzas españolas (Spanish dances) composed by Enrique Granados (DLR I:2). The metadata associated with this album cited it as the first volume in a collection of the (presumably complete) piano compositions by Granados. The good news is that Riva’s interpretations are engagingly expressive.
Presumably, this was a “lure” to whet my appetite for further albums in the series. Sadly, the Amazon.com search engine tends to be more than a little haphazard for those interested in the full scope of available recordings of this music. The Complete Works for Piano of Enrique Granados, a critical edition supervised by Alicia de Larrocha (presumably the above “DLR”), consists of eighteen volumes. Thus far, finding further information about content has led to little more than frustration.
Fortunately, I have enough on my plate that I can wait patiently (and indefinitely) for an opportunity to explore a broader account of Granados’ music for solo piano!
