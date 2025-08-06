Outsound Presents: August, 2025

As was the case last month, this month will see only one Outsound Presents concert. Again it will be a performance of the next concert in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series. Also, as has usually been the case, this will be a two-set evening.
Cover design for the Dreambounders album (from its Bandcamp Web page)
The first set will be the Dreambounders duo of André Custodio and LX Rudis. The performance will involve layered percussion (presumably involving playback of real-time recorded sounds), synthesizers, and a variety of other captured sound sources. Possibly, they will draw upon the two “Expedition” tracks on their Dreambounders album.
The other set will be a duo performance by Brett Carson on piano and vocalist David Katz. They describe their set as “exploring the use of text and graphic scores as a dynamic impetus and structuring mechanism for improvisation, juxtaposed with reading of their own idiosyncratic and surreal spoken word compositions.” (Those old enough to remember the Mickey Mouse Club may bring “Anything can Happen Day” to mind!)
As usual, the concert will take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $25. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the middle of this month on Sunday, August 17.
No comments:
Post a Comment