Has 1984 Finally Arrived?

Every morning begins with a review of incoming electronic mail followed by checking out the latest news feeds. I use The Old Reader, and one of my three sources for world news is Al Jazeera (which I also watch on television thanks to the YouTube app). This morning I encountered an Al Jazeera feed with the headline: "Trump admin orders Smithsonian museums to be reviewed for ‘Americanism.’" Naturally, this attracted my attention.
Sadly, when I first clicked the headline to upload the article, I saw only that headline, the subheadline, and a photograph. All this took place on my Firefox platform. Fortunately, I also keep a Safari window on my desktop, which had no trouble providing a complete account for the URL. Ironically, once I saw the full text on Safari, it also appeared on Firefox! Is Big Brother trying to stick his nose into the news we choose to follow, or is the Al Jazeera Web site just clunky? Enquiring minds want to know! 😠
