Assumption at Church of the Advent: 2025

My efforts to keep up with music performed by Schola Adventus, the resident choir at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King, seem to continue being irregular. Nevertheless, at this time of year, I try to account for the annual Procession & High Mass for the Feast of the Assumption. Director of Music Paul Ellison always prepares a generous share of music for this service, including a setting for the full text of the Mass.
Statue of Mary and Jesus at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King
This year the singing of the text for the Ordinary of Mass will apparently be the same as it was last year, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s six-voice setting Missa Assumpta est Maria. The service will also include the setting of the Hail Mary (Ave Maria) prayer by Robert Parsons. The other composers contributing to the service will be Michel Corette, Franz Liszt, and Healey Willan. Once again, Father Paul Allick will be both Celebrant and Preacher; and the service will be followed by a festive reception.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 15. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the gravel lot behind the church on Hickory Street.
