The Bleeding Edge: 8/25/2025

Once again, this will be a week of three new events, all at venues likely to be familiar to those that follow this site regularly.
Wednesday, August 27, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: One last event has been added to this month’s schedule at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club. Violinist Jenny Scheinman will lead a quintet, joined on the front line by Beth Schenck on alto saxophone. Rhythm will be provided by Matt Wrobel on guitar, pianist Carmen Staaf, and Noah Garabedian on bass. (Some readers may have seen Staaf and Garabedian yesterday at Jazz Chez Hanny.)
For those that do not yet know about this venue, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. Reservations for admission may be made through the Web page for the venue. Both food and drink are available and may be purchased separately.
Thursday, August 28, 8 p.m., Noisebridge Hackerspace: Every fourth Thursday of the month, Noisebridge hosts an electronic music open mic event. The hosts for this month will be Franck Martin, TanukiSpiderCat, Jah’s Tin, and Sycamore Willow. The full account of performers has not yet been finalized. Noisebridge is best known for its G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S events. Performers can set up their preparations beginning at 7 p.m. Noisebridge is located in the Mission at 272 Capp Street. The program will also be live-streamed through a YouTube Web site.
David Boyce with his soprano saxophone (from the weekly BayImproviser Web page for Medicine for Nightmares)
Friday, August 29, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound curator David Boyce will present a solo set of his own “musical medicina,” augmenting his reed performances with electronic effects. As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
