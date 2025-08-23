Trio Mediæval to Return with New Member

Trio Mediæval vocalists Jorunn Lovise Husan, Anna Maria Friman, and Ditte Marie Bræin (from the SFP event page for this performance)
It is now over two years since Trio Mediæval prepared a recital program for the San Francisco Performances Art of Song series. They will return next month for the only SFP concert to be performed in December. Since their last appearance, there has been one change in personnel with Ditte Marie Bræin. She will perform with founding member Anna Maria Friman (1997) and Jorunn Lovise Husan, who joined the group in 2018. The trio will prepare a program consisting entirely of music composed in the twelfth century by Hildegard of Bingen, who was also a philosopher and a mystic.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 5. The performance will take place in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Admission will be $70 for all tickets. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545. Because this will be the first event in the Hear Now and Then Series, tickets are still on sale for all three concerts in the series, whose other two events will take place in Herbst Theatre on Saturday evenings, February 7 and April 18.
