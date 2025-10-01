Appl to Bring Fischer-Dieskau Tribute to Herbst

Baritone Benjamin Appl (from the Web page for tickets to his performance)
This month will see the second vocal recital taking place in the Art of Song series for this season prepared by San Francisco Performances (SFP). Baritone Benjamin Appl will be the recitalist, following up on his performance to conclude the 2022–2023 Art of Song series. The title of his program will be A Tribute To Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau; and his selections will draw upon (but not reproduce) his album For Dieter: Hommage à Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau. His accompanist will be James Baillieu (as it was on the album); and the performance will include selections by Fischer-Dieskau’s father Albert and his brother Klaus, which were included on that album.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 24. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which many (most?) readers know is located in the heart of the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will be $75, $65, and $55. As those readers probably also know, SFP has created a Web page for purchasing those tickets, which includes an account of all the selections to be performed.
