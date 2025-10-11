Evening of Brass Coming to San Francisco State

C Street Brass’ “official” portrait photograph (from the SFSU Web page for tickets to their performance)
Once again, accounting for events taking place at San Francisco State University (SFSU) is “a sometime thing.” However, this coming Wednesday will see a performance that departs from usual recitals. The brass quintet called C Street Brass consists of Scott Nadelson and Michal Holt playing their respective trumpets, trombonist Gabriel Colby with Hakeem Bilal on bass trombone, and Jon Carroll on French horn. Following the intermission, the SFSU Wind Ensemble and Orchestra will perform Mark Camphouse’s “Yosemite Autumn.” The program will then conclude with an “all hands” performance of the suite New York City Scape, composed by Jeff Tyzik in 2007.
This will be the latest event presented by the Morrison Chamber Music Center, supported by the College of Liberal & Creative Arts. As usual, the performance will take place at Knuth Hall, which is in the Creative Arts Building on the SFSU campus, north of Holloway Avenue and to the west of 19th Avenue (which is accessible to public transportation). There will be no charge for admission. However, tickets are recommended, and a Web page has been created for acquiring them.
