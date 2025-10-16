Roger Glenn to Celebrate Birthday at Mr. Tipple’s

Roger Glenn playing marimba (photograph from the 2019 Havana Jazz Festival, cropped by Don Dixon)
Following up on last week’s Bleeding Edge, this site can announce another performance at Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio, which will take place at the middle of next week. Roger Glenn performs on an impressive variety of instruments, including vibraphone, flute, alto saxophone, and marimba (and he also vocalises). He is currently on tour celebrating his 80th birthday will be giving two shows at Mr. Tipples at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. He has prepared a program of selections from his first new album since 1976, entitled My Latin Heart. He will be joined by David K. Mathews, who has played keyboards for Santana, bassist David Belove, Ray Obiedo on guitar, percussionist Derek Rolando, and Paul van Wageningen on drums.
Separate Web pages have been created for purchasing tickets for the 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. performances. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street. Both food and drink are served.
