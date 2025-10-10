SFP: Attacca Series to Begin Tomorrow Night

Attacca Quartet members Amy Schroeder, Domenic Salerni, Andrew Yee, and Nathan Schram (photograph by David Goddard, courtesy of SFP)
For those that recall the announcement of the full San Francisco Performances (SFP) series by the Attacca Quartet, this will serve simply as a reminder! Those familiar with past recitals by this group probably already know that its members are violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni, Nathan Schram on viola, and cellist Andrew Yee. The title of the full series is Contemporary Chamber, and the remaining two programs will take place next year on February 27 and April 12.
Tomorrow’s program will focus on two composers, both of whom were prolific in the string quartet genre. As might be guessed, the earlier of these is Joseph Haydn, who will be represented by his Hoboken III:48 quartet in F major, the fifth of the six quartets in his Opus 50 “Prussian” collection. At the other end, the program will conclude with what is probably the most adventurous of the string quartets to be composed by Béla Bartók, his fourth string quartet. The intermission will be preceded by David Lang’s “daisy” in the quartet’s own arrangement of the original score.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 11 (tomorrow). The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $65 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $55 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $45 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an SFP event page.
