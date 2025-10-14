The Bleeding Edge: 10/14/2025

This will be a particularly busy week on the “bleeding edge.” Ironically, there seems to be an even balance between those events that have already been reported and those I am encountering for the first time. Furthermore, four of the already reported events are part of the same festival. The full list is as follows:
- The Brava Theater will host the four Other Minds Festival 29 events taking place on October 16 through 19.
- SF Music Day will begin at noon and continue through 7 p.m. in the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial on October 19.
- Friction Quartet will begin its season at the Noe Valley Ministry on October 19.
The remaining events take place at a diversity of venues, one of which has not appeared on this site since May of 2018!
Thursday, October 16, and Sunday, October 19, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: The title of the program is Frank Catalono’s Love Supreme Collective 2025. Percussionist Scott Amendola and Matt Clark on piano will be featured in a performance by saxophonist Catalano and his All-Star Band. The program will honor the 60th anniversary of the release of John Coltrane’s album A Love Supreme. Catalano will also play songs from his latest album, Set Me Free, along with tracks he has recorded with Tony Bennett. The venue is located at 400 Eddy Street, and the cost of admission will be $30.
Thursday, October 16, 8:30 p.m., Rite Spot Cafe: Saxophonist Rent Romus will make a guest appearance with the Deep Space quartet. This amounts to a “rhythm quartet,” which will be performed by guitarist JC O’Donnell, David Brandt on vibraphone, bassist Pete Schmitt, and O. Schreiber on drums. Admission will be free.
Friday, October 17, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will present Divya Vyas, who specializes in Hindustani classical music. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Will Bernard and Beth Custer (from the Bird & Beckett event page for their performance)
Friday, October 17, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 8:30 p.m.: Clarinetist Beth Custer will lead a trio whose other members will be Will Bernard on guitar and cellist Jess Ivry. The venue is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be $20 with a student rate of $10. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Saturday, October 18, Rite Spot Cafe, 8:30 p.m.: Romus will make a second appearance at this venue. This time he will lead an homage to Chet Baker with a program named after one of Baker’s best-known songs, “Let’s Get Lost.” Vocals will be shared by Jill Rogers and Elihu Knowles, with the patter on piano. Myles Boisen will provide rhythm on guitar. Admission will again be free. The venue is located at 2099 Folsom Street at the corner of 17th Street.
Sunday, October 19, Presidio Theatre, 2 p.m.: This program will be hosted by San Francisco’s poet-laureate Genny Lim. The Del Sol String Quartet will perform music by three composers associated with the Chinese diaspora: Theresa Wong, Vivian Fung, and Meilina Tsui. Visuals will be provided by Olivia Ting and Mark Hellar. The venue is located in the Presidio at 99 Moraga Avenue. Ticket prices (which include a service charge) range from $38.50 to $71.50. A Web page has been created for seat selection, showing where seats are currently available.
No comments:
Post a Comment