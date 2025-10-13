Kerry Politzer to Bring Quartet to Chez Hanny

Kerry Politzer at the piano (courtesy of Jazz Chez Hanny)
Kerry Politzer is one of those jazz pianists that I have come to know only through past preview articles that I have written. Almost exactly a month ago, she and bassist Tomoko Funaki provided rhythm for what I described as “a somewhat unconventional duo of percussionist Ami Molinelli with flautist Rebecca Kleinmann.” That performance took place at Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club.
Her next performance in San Francisco will take place towards the end of this month. She will lead a quartet with Harvey Wainapel on the front line, alternating between saxophone and clarinet. Rhythm will be provided by bassist Aaron Germain and Denzon X. Claiborne on drums.
As usual, the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 26. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $25, payable by cash, by check made out to Jazz Chez Hanny, or by Zelle through jazz@chezhanny.com. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Vaccination is required on the honor system, and masks are optional. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com.
