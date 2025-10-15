Wednesday, October 15, 2025

SFEMF Announces Plans for 24th Season

Poster design for the coming SFEMF (courtesy of the SFEMF Steering Committee)

This year the 24th Annual San Francisco Electronic Music Festival (SFEMF) will relocate to a new venue. The usual program of three concerts will take place at Gray Area, which will readily accommodate all the necessary technology. According to the advance material I received, the repertoire will include “audiovisual sorcery, live electronics demonstrating lab-coat meticulousness with a punk attitude, real-time generative composition where intention meets entropy, analog-digital live electronic performance systems, and sound created by machine-learning with the intention of eliminating the human in music-making.”

This year there will be three programs, all beginning at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Each performance will have three sets as follows:

  1. Friday, November 7: Angélica Negrón, DULL, Leyya Mona Tawill
  2. Saturday, November 8: Julien Bayle, Freida Abtan, Celia Hollander
  3. Sunday, November 9: DADABOTS, Lauren Sarah Hayes, S’hells Gate

The price of the pass for the entire festival will be $50. Single tickets will be sold for $30 with a reduced price of $20 for “community access” tickets. A processing fee will be added. All purchasing options are available through a single Gray Area Web page. The venue is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.

