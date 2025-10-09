Music to be Presented by 836M

Some readers may recall that I only became aware of the 836M Gallery, named after its address at 836 Montgomery Street, about a year and a half ago. The gallery provided the venue for Sahba Aminikia’s multimedia adaptation of The Language of the Birds, an epic poem by the twelfth-century mystic Attar of Nishapur that I came to know through a staged production by Peter Brook and Jean-Claude Carrière. Earlier this week the gallery put out an announcement of events to come between now and the end of next month. Three of those events will take place at the gallery, but the first of them will have a more adventurous venue. Specifics are as follows:
Sunday, October 19, 3 p.m., San Francisco Botanical Garden: That venue will be the Celebration Garden in Golden Gate Park. Ars Minerva will present a performance in partnership with Villa Albertine, which will “invite guests to imagine the splendor of Versailles in a program where music and fragrance become inseparable arts.” It was conceived by Yoko Lévy-Kobayashi, who is both violinist and perfumer; and she has prepared a program of Baroque music by composers including Jean-Baptiste Lully, André-Cardinal Destouches, and William Williams. She will lead an ensemble whose other members will be Vicki Melin on flute, violist Caitlin Keen, Richard Savino on theorbo, and cellist Gretchen Claassen. Those planing to attend are welcome to pay what they wish, beginning with a minimum of $10 and allowing for a processing fee of $2.25; Gardens of Golden Gate Park has created a Web page for processing these orders.
Wednesday, November 5, 6:30 p.m., 836M: The Kronos Quartet will invite the audience to witness its creative process up close. They will rehearse a suite by Aleksandra Vrebalov entitled The Sea Ranch Songs. The program will begin with Sudhu Tewari showcasing instruments invented by Tom Nunn, who died over two years ago on June 18, 2022. Andri Magnason will then introduce “Fólk fær andlit,” composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir. Unfortunately, as of this writing, the RSVP hyperlink on the Web page for this event is not working.
Mahsa and Marjan Vahdat (photograph by Tahmineh Monzavi, from the 836M Web page for their performance)
Thursday, November 13, 6:30 p.m., 836M: Iranian vocalists Mahsa and Marjan Vahdat will give an a cappella performance of songs with texts by the Persian lyric poet Hafez, poet and screen writer Mohammad-Ebrāhim Jafari, Iranian poet and film director Forugh Farrokhzad, and the Sufi scholar Rumi; sadly, in this case, the Web page for the event has no hyperlink at all for arranging reservations.
