The Bleeding Edge: 10/6/2025

Things will be a lot busier this week, following up on the month’s “quiet start” last week. Most of the events will be at “usual suspects” venues, but the week will begin with a notable exception. As usual, details are as follows:
Tuesday, October 7, 6:30 p.m., Internet Archive: To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time that Internet Archive is hosting a performance of music. I am no stranger to the venue, but that is due to having a good relationship with founder Brewster Kahle. Furthermore, I happened to be working at the Information Sciences Institute in Marina del Rey at the time that the Internet was “officially born.” Mind you, I only began to appreciate the impact of the Internet after I made the move from Marina del Rey to Singapore!
The music will be performed by the Del Sol Quartet. The occasion will be that the capacity of the Internet Archive has now exceeded one trillion Web pages! Del Sol will be arranging a program that will include new works by Erika Oba and Sam Reider “honoring our shared digital memory!”
The venue is located at 300 Funston Avenue. However, there will be a YouTube Web page for the livestream of the event. Admission will be by a $10 donation, and another Web page has been created for those remote viewers making donations.
Wednesday, October 8, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: This will be the second event in a series called “community sound gathering,” CSG#2. There will be three sets, one of which be taken by leshy, visiting from Santa Cruz. The other two will be solo sets by Roco Cordova and Nathan Corder. As most readers probably know by now, Adobe Books is located in the Mission at 3130 24th Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and a $10 donation is usually requested to support the performers. In the absence of any further information at present, readers should be free to call 415-864-3936.
Thursday, October 9, and Sunday, October 12, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Pianist George Colligan will lead a quartet. On Saturday he will be joined by Miles Turk on drums, along with alto saxophonist Nicole McCage and Logan Kane on bass. On the other three evenings the drummer will be Mike Mitchell. The venue is located at 400 Eddy Street, and the cost of admission will be $30.
Thursday, October 9, 7 p.m. at 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio: Saxophonist Matt Renzi will lead a quartet, whose other members will be Dahveed Behrooi on piano, bassist Josh Thurston-Milgrom, and Tim Bulkley on drums. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street. Both food and drink are served.
Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: There will be two consecutive programs, each unique. Friday will open with a duo set by Bruce Ackley on winds and percussionist Kjell Nordeson. This will be followed by a screening of five short films by David Michalak. Saturday will see a trio performance with vocalist Tori Paul accompanied by two percussionists, one going by the single name Keith and the other Nick Sievers. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, October 10, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 11, noon, Center for New Music: On Friday, composer Brent Miller will celebrate the release of his new HARJOalone album. Selections from the album will be performed. He will then give a solo guitar performance of a Harjo classic. Harjo will conclude the evening, performing with a brand new lineup. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for students and members of the Center. Saturday will be the usual G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E||N|O|I|S|E||P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S with $10 admission and $6 for students and members. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street.
Ben Goldberg with his contrabass clarinet (from the BayImproviser Web page for his Red Poppy performance)
Saturday, October 11, 7:30 p.m., The Red Poppy Art House: This will be a program of exploratory jazz and original music performed by the trio of percussionist Scott Amendola, Ben Goldberg on clarinet, and bassist Mat Muntz. General admission at the door will be $35. Students and seniors can purchase tickets online for $25, and there is also an online Early Bird rate of $29. The Poppy is located at 2698 Folsom Street, which is on the northwest corner of 23rd Street.
Saturday, October 11, 10 p.m., Boom Boom Room: Vocalist Lorin Benedict, usually with an imaginative command of his microphone, will perform with Nicole McCabe on alto saxophone, bassist Logan Kane, and a drum machine which may have a mind of its own! The venue is located in Japantown on the northwest corner of Geary Boulevard and Fillmore Street. The music is provided as an accompaniment for the food and drink consumed!
