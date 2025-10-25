SFO: Two Concerts in One Weekend

This past June, when I first wrote about plans for the 2025–26 season of the San Francisco Opera (SFO), I announced that, in addition to the four opera productions of the fall season, there would be one concert. I am happy to report that, a little over a week ago, I learned that there would be two concerts during the fall season, both of which will take place on the same weekend. The titles of these events are The Future is Now: Adlers in Concert and San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert. Each will take place in a different venue in the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The first will be in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, and second will be in the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater on the fourth (top) floor. Program details have not yet been entirely finalized, but current information is as follows:
Friday November 21, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the annual showcase for SFO’s resident artists. The program will include both arias and selected opera scenes. Staging will be directed by Omer Ben Seadia, and the SFO Orchestra will be conducted by Ramón Tebar. Ticket prices range from $69 to $34, and each of those levels has space for wheelchair seating.
2022 photograph of John Keene leading the SFO Chorus (from the Web page for this year’s event)
Sunday, November 23, 2 p.m.: The second program will be conducted by SFO Chorus Director John Keene; and, when necessary, keyboard accompaniment will be provided by SFO Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona. The program will include both opera excerpts and selections of both sacred and secular choral compositions. This will be a 75-minute program without an intermission. The program has not yet been finalized. All seating, including wheelchair accessibility, will be general admission for $45.
Tickets may be purchased in advance online through the hyperlinks on the above dates or by calling the SFO Box Office.
