The Bleeding Edge: 10/20/2025

This will be a relatively quiet week with only four events taking place during the second half. All of the venues should be familiar to readers by now. Specifics are as follows:
Poster design for Resident Electronic Music!
Thursday, October 23, 8 p.m., Noisebridge Hackerspace: Noisebridge continues to host the monthly open mic event, Resident Electronic Music! As has already been reported, this takes place on the fourth Thursday of the month. Set duration is limited to twenty minutes. The hosts for this month will again be Franck Martin, TanukiSpiderCat, Jah’s Tin, and Sycamore Willow. The full account of performers has not yet been finalized. Performers can set up their preparations beginning at 7 p.m., and the BayImproviser Web page includes the necessary requirements for participants. There is also a Web page where they can sign up for participation. The performance will be free, but donations are suggested! Noisebridge is located in the Mission at 272 Capp Street. The program will also be live-streamed through a YouTube Web site.
Friday, October 24, 6 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: Pianist Erika Oba will lead a trio, whose other members are Chris Bastian on bass and drummer Jeremy Stein Koler. As they say, “That’s all she wrote!” For those that do not yet know about this venue, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. Reservations for admission may be made through the Web page for the venue. Both food and drink are available and may be purchased separately.
Friday, October 24, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will offer a two-set program. The “double dose of musical medicina” will be provided by Angel and Identity Crisis. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, October 25, Center for New Music, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: There will be two performances of “Silver Mantis,” a 50 minute electro-acoustic presentation, performed with software and sampling, theremin and prepared piano. The performance is described as “elastic,” meaning that those really interested may want to attend both performances! There will also be a visual projection created by Swedish visual artist Sten Backman. Admission will be $20 with the reduced rate of $15 for students and members. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street.
