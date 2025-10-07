SFO: Chamber Music at an Art Gallery

Baritone Olivier Zerouali (courtesy of SFO)
Next week will see two performances of a program taking place at an art gallery bringing members of the San Francisco Opera (SFO) Orchestra together with baritone Olivier Zerouali, currently an SFO Adler Fellow. The full title of the program is Still Life, After Life: Women Disrupting Tradition in Art and Music. Program details have not yet been provided, but the contributing composers will be Jesse Montgomery, Joan Tower, Dmitry Shostakovich, Missy Mazzoli, and Caroline Shaw. This music will be performed in a setting of exhibitions of work by Nanci Amaka, Lenka Clayton, and Katherine Vetne. Zerouali will be accompanied by the string quartet of violinists Craig Reiss and Mariya Borozina, Emily Liu on viola, and cellist Peter Myers, joined by Ben Brogadir on oboe. The venue will be the Catharine Clark Gallery, which is located in Potrero Hill at 248 Utah Street.
This program will be given two performances. The first will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 15, followed by the second at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 17. All tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page. Admission will be $33.85 with a special VIP rate of $81.88 for the Friday performance. The duration of the performance itself will be one hour with doors opening half an hour earlier. However, VIP ticket holders can arrive earlier for champagne, a tour of the gallery, and an opportunity to meet the musicians. There will also be half an hour of socializing after the performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment