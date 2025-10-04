Halloween to Return to the Green Room

Photograph of past Death by Aria performers
Once again, this month will conclude with the fifth annual Halloween-themed concert, Death by Aria. As in the past, pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The “aria” vocalists will be mezzo Nikola Printz, soprano Maria Valdes, tenor Christopher Oglesby, and tenor Jesse Rex Barrett, doubling on oboe.
“Death by Aria” is also a song composed by Greenberg, which will be given its world premiere performance. Other selections will include “Dido’s Lament” from Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas and “Pirate Jenny” from Kurt Weill’s The Threepenny Opera, along with excerpts from George Frideric Handel’s HWV 17 opera Giulio Cesare, Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth, and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. The more contemporary side of the program will include excerpts from both Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.
The performance will again begin at 7 p.m. The venue will be The Green Room, which is on the second floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. The entire event is expected to last three and one-half hours. Tickets are being sold through an Eventbrite Web page. General admission will be $100, and the price for young professionals under 30 will be $60.
