Poesis Quartet Coming to Noe Music

Poesis Quartet members Max Ball, Drew Dansby, Sarah Ma, and Jasper de Boor (from the ensemble’s Web site)
Next month will see the third program to be presented this season by Noe Music. The performance will be by the Poesis Quartet, whose members are violinists Sarah Ma and Max Ball, Jasper de Boor on viola, and cellist Drew Dansby. The ensemble is currently the Graduate Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. At the same time they are also studying under the Arie Quartet.
The oldest selection on the program will be Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 92 (second) string quartet in F major; and the most recent will be the result of a new commission by Kevin Lau. The program will also include “Pisachi,” composed by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, inspired by his Chickasaw heritage. The remaining work on the program will be Sky Macklay’s “Many Many Cadences,” which promises to be a witty reflection on past classical conventions.
This performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 9. All tickets for reserved seating have been sold. First-come-first-serve general admission tickets are available for $45 with a $15 rate for students. They may be purchased through a Web page on the Noe Music Web site. For those that do not already know, the performance will take place in the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, just north of 24th Street. Sanchez is two blocks to the west of the trolley stop at 24th and Church Street.
