November will Begin with a Hard Choice

Those particularly interested in art song will find themselves facing a bit of a predicament at the beginning of next month. Three concerts will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. on November 1. One of them will mark the beginning of the season for the New Century Chamber Orchestra with the Vivaldi: Recomposed program announced this past July. Of the other two, one will feature a mezzo and the other a soprano. Both involve significant repertoire that, as far as I am concerned, deserves more attention than recorded performances can offer.
San Francisco Opera Music Director Eun Sun Kim (courtesy of San Francisco Opera)
The first of those two concerts will be performed by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra led by its Music Director Eun Sun Kim. The vocalist will be mezzo Daniela Mack singing the Siete canciones populares españolas (seven Spanish folksongs), composed by Manuel de Falla originally soprano and piano. This music has been orchestrated at least twice; and, most likely, Kim will conduct the orchestration by Falla’s student, Ernesto Halffter. This will be coupled with the three dances included in the second suite that Falla extracted from his score for the two-act ballet The Three-Cornered Hat (El sombrero de tres picos). Following the intermission, the Orchestra will play Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 67 (fifth) symphony in C minor.
Ticket prices for this special event range from $29 to $250. There will also be a facility fee of either two or three dollars, depending on the location of the seats. All tickets may be purchased in the outer lobby of the venue for the performance, the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue or by calling the Box Office at 415-864-3330. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. In addition, a Web page has been created for online purchases.
The second concert will mark the beginning of the season for the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble. They will be joined by soprano Nikki Einfeld, who will perform a chamber music arrangement of Gustav Mahler’s Rückert-Lieder, settings of five poems by Friedrich Rückert. The program will conclude with the winner of the 2024 Composition Contest, “Sillage,” composed by Artur Akshelyan. This will be preceded by Fanny Mendelssohn’s Opus 11, her piano trio in D minor, which will feature pianist Allegra Chapman. The program will begin with Roberto Sierra’s “Tríptico.”
Ticket prices range from $5 to $40. There will also be a facility fee of either two or three dollars, depending on the location of the seats. The Web page for online purchases includes a free “Print at Home” option. The performance will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry, which is at 1021 Sanchez Street.
