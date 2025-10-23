Telegraph Quartet to Return to Noe Valley

Telegraph Quartet members (clockwise from upper left) Eric Chin, Jeremiah Shaw, Pei-Ling Lin, and Joseph Maile (photograph by Lisa Marie Mazzucco, from the TicketSource Web page)
Some readers probably know already that I have been following the Telegraph Quartet since its inception in 2013 and continue to do my best to keep up with them. Indeed, I was delighted to declare, about half a month ago, my delight at the fact that all four of the performers are still the founders: violinists Joseph Maile and Eric Chin, Pei-Ling Lin on viola, and cellist Jeremiah Shaw. Currently, they are the Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Michigan; but their touring schedule will take them back to San Francisco early next month. They will be joined on that tour with five selected Michigan students.
That tour will take them back to San Francisco. More specifically, all nine performers will visit the Noe Valley Ministry to present a program of chamber music from the early twentieth century (almost). That parenthesis accounts for the fact that the final work on the program will be Arnold Schoenberg’s Opus 4, “Verklärte Nacht” (transfigured night). Schoenberg completed it in 1899, but it was not given its first performance until March of 1902, This will be complemented at the beginning of the program with Anton’s Webern’s Opus 5 string quartet, given simply the title “Fünf Sätze” (five pieces). This piece, which is almost microscopic, will be followed by the lengthier three-movement string quartet, Béla Bartók’s Opus 27 (Sz. 67), the second of the six that he composed.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 6. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located in Noe Valley at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street. There will be no charge for admission, but reservations are advisable. TicketSource has a created a Web page for making those reservations. As of this writing, over 50 tickets are available.
No comments:
Post a Comment