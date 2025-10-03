SFP To Celebrate Halloween with Kronos Quartet

Kronos Quartet members Paul Wiancko, David Harrington, Ayone Kozasa, and Gabriela Diaz (photograph by Lenny Diaz, courtesy of SFP)
Unless I am mistaken, the last time that the Kronos Quartet came to Herbst Theatre for a San Francisco Performances (SFP) recital was in September of 2022 for the celebration of Philip Glass’ 85th Birthday. They will return at the end of this month to present a program conceived for the celebration of Halloween. The ensemble has been going strong for about half a century, and it is still led by violinist David Harrington. In its current “incarnation” he is joined by violinist Gabriela Díaz, Ayane Kozasa on viola, and cellist Paul Wiancko. They will share the program with pianist Timo Andres, who will also offer some solo performances. As might be guessed, the title of the program will be Spooky.
As might be guessed, the quartet will revisit their arrangement of Bernard Hermann’s music for the “Shower Scene” from the Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho. (The first time they performed this was with appropriate costuming!) They will also perform the suite from the music that Philip Glass composed for Dracula. There will be other “spooky” selections on the program, as well as “unannounced improvisations.”
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 31. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $95 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $80 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $65 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an SFP event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment