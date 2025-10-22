Berkelium String Quartet Coming to St. Aidan’s

Berkelium String Quartet members Dan Flanagan, Karen Shinozaki Sor, Jacob Hansen-Joseph, and Michael Graham (from the Eventbrite Web page for their coming recital)
The Berkelium String Quartet is a new ensemble formed last year by members of the San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Ballet, New Century Chamber Orchestra, and Oakland Symphony. It is led by first violinist Dan Flanagan performing with Karen Shinozaki Sor on second violin, violist Jacob Hansen-Joseph, and Michael Graham on cello. They will begin with a program entitled The Bow and the Brush. This will be a mixed-media performance of music with curated paintings projected behind the performers.
Two of the works on the program will be Flanagan’s own compositions reflecting on art: “Tamayo” and “Water Lilies.” These will be preceded by two of the best-known string quartets from the Classical period. The program will begin with Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken III:30 quartet in E-flat major. This is the second of his Opus 33 quartets, best known through its nickname “The Joke,” which manifests itself in the final movement. It will be followed by one of the more serious late quartets by Ludwig van Beethoven, his Opus 127 in E-flat major. Period paintings will be projected during the movements of both of the Haydn and Beethoven quartets.
The performance will be presented by Music on the Hill, taking place at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church. The church is located near the Glen Canyon Park Recreation Center at 101 Gold Mine Drive. It is best approached by taking the 52 bus from the Forest Hill Station on Market Street. Tickets are $25 with a $15 rate for students between the ages of thirteen and eighteen. They may be purchased online through the Eventbrite Web page.
