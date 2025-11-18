Another Satoko Fujii Quartet Album from Libra

I am happy to report that the personnel on the new Satako Fujii Quartet album, Burning Wick, is the same as it was when I last wrote about the combo in September of last year. However, while Dog Days of Summer had no trouble establishing itself on a Bandcamp Web page, the best I could manage at present was a CDJapan Web page, perhaps because Burning Wick will not be released until this coming Friday. CDJapan may have been “first out of the gate;” but the album will only be available as a “mini LP.” Presumably, more sites will be available after the “official” Libra Records release date.
Trumpeter Natsuki Tamura (possibly photographed by Ludwig Sik at the same time as the photograph from the September article on this site, courtesy of Braithwaite & Katz Communications)
The advance material for the album describes the performers as a “powerhouse avant jazz-rock fusion quartet” performing compositions by pianist Fujii. The other members of the quartet are her husband, trumpeter Natsuki Tamura, Hayakawa Takeharu on bass, and drummer Tatsuya Yoshida. Fujii, Takeharu, and Yoshida also contribute vocal work, presumably along with playing their respective instruments. (Tamura does not have the luxury of vocalizing while playing!) As usual, all the performers have solo opportunities over the course of the album; but I can say without embarrassment that I was particularly drawn to Takeharu’s bass work!
I must admit that I am impressed with Fujii’s productivity. My last article about her was only a little more than two months ago, when she released her tenth duo album with Tamura. At that pace, I am glad that I can keep up with her in my efforts to offer descriptive material of value to potential listeners.!
