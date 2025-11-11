Cadillac Hotel Concert without Piano

Poster for last year’s visit to Concerts at the Cadillac by Christie Aida & The Free Press with Aida (center) accompanied by (left-to-right) Alex Spoto, Dave Mihaly, Fernando Rodriguez, and Billy White
Keeping track of Concerts at the Cadillac continues to be a “sometime thing.” However, this Friday will be one of those occasions when the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano in the lobby of the Cadillac Hotel will not be required for the occasion. The title of the performance will be Christie Aida & The Free Press, led by vocalist Aida. The Free Press is the trio that provides instrumental backup. Fernando Rodriguez alternates between guitar and bass, joined by Dave Michaly on drums for rhythm. Alex Spoto will join Aida on the front line with his fiddle.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 14. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
