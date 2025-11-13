SFCO to Begin Family Concerts in Holiday Spirit

Some readers may recall that the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) began its MainStage season a little less than a month ago. However there is also a Family Concerts season, which will get under way during Thanksgiving weekend. Traditionally, the first of those concerts is entitled Nutcracker “Sweet,” which offers a performance of music from the ballet score composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky designed for young audiences.
The Puppet Company’s version of the protagonist in Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet (from the Eventbrite Web page for the performance being discussed)
As might be guessed, the performance will be visual, as well as auditory. The ensemble to provide music for a performance by The Puppet Company, bringing Tchaikovsky’s music “to life.” Furthermore, there will be a show-and-tell of the different puppet types to illustrate the roles they will play in the setting of the score. (Spoiler alert: one of those roles will be a fire-breathing dragon.)
The event has been scheduled with “family hours” in mind. The San Francisco performance will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 29. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, just north of 24th Street and two blocks to the west of the trolley stop at 24th and Church Street. There will be no charge for admission, but those planning to attend should consider making reservations through the Eventbrite Web page for this offering.
No comments:
Post a Comment