Choices for December 7, 2025

Having concluded last month with an article about two overlapping performances this coming December 6, I find myself with a similar overlap on the following afternoon. Two different programs will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 7. One will be the second installment of the Piano Portrait series presented by Noe Music, while the other will honor a major member of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) faculty. Specifics are as follows:
Poster design for Past, Present, and Future
Hume Concert Hall, SFCM: Past, Present, and Future is a special concert to honor David Conte, Chair of the SFCM Composition Department. There will be an exclusive preview of two scenes from his new opera A Christmas Carol, based on the novella by Charles Dickens. The program will also include the first suite extracted from his score for the ballet The Masque of the Red Death. This will be performed by Cyrus Ginwala conducting the Bay Areal Rainbow Symphony. The venue is located at 50 Oak Street, and there will be no charge for admission.
Noe Valley Ministry: Noe Music will present the second installment in its Piano Portraits series. The featured pianist will be Inon Barnatan. His program will be devoted entirely to Franz Schubert, with a performance of the D. 960 sonata in B-flat major filling the second half of the program. The program will begin with the first of the four impromptus collected in D. 935, composed in the key of F minor. The venue is located in Noe Valley at 1021 Sanchez Street. Reserved seating is sold out, but general admission tickets are available online from $15 to $45 on a first-come first-served basis.
