The Bleeding Edge: 11/24/2025

As we approach the “holiday mania” that spans from Thanksgiving Day to New Year’s Day, things seem to be quieting down on the Bleeding Edge in favor of more traditional pastimes. As a result, there will be only one event this week, which has come to be one of the most reliable “usual suspects.” As many readers might expect, that event is the Other Dimensions in Sound series of performances curated by reed player David Boyce. Perhaps in recognition of all those traditions, this week Boyce will present a solo set of his own.
How Medicine for Nightmares lives up to its name (from the bookstore’s home page)
As always, the performance will take place at Medicine for Nightmares, the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 28. Boyce’s “sonic sustenance” should be provide a welcome recovery from the Thanksgiving Day feast! As usual, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
