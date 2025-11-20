Gay Men’s Chorus: Two Seasonal Programs

This year the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC), led by Artistic Director Jake Stensberg, will present two different seasonal programs next month. The chorus has 300 members, and they will be accompanied by an eight-piece band. The first of the programs will be Holiday Spectacular, the annual seasonal event that is taken on tour. In addition, there will be a “Special Christmas Eve Edition,” which will wrap up performances for the calendar year.
The Holiday Spectacular tour will begin In San Francisco, where it will be given three performances. There will be evening performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 12, and Saturday, December 13, as well as a Saturday matinee beginning at 1 p.m. This year the event will take place in the Golden Gate Theatre at 1 Taylor Street, where it intersects with both Golden Gate Avenue and Market Street. Ticket prices will begin at $35. A single Web page has been created with three hyperlinks, one for each of the events; and readers should be informed that, as of this writing, availability is low for all of them!
The City Box Office banner for the SFGMC Christmas Eve concert
Davies Symphony Hall will host the Christmas Eve performance, entitled Home for the Holidays. There will be two performances on that day, beginning at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket prices will begin at $30, and there will be a 20% discount for those purchasing ten or more. This program will not be presented by the San Francisco Symphony. Rather, it is being handled by City Box Office, which has created a Web page with hyperlinks for purchasing tickets to each of those performances.
